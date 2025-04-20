Munoz strikes late as Las Palmas stun Atletico 1-0 in blow to slim title hopes

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, Spain :Javi Munoz scored a stoppage-time winner to earn relegation-threatened Las Palmas a shock 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, dealing a major blow to the visitors’ slim LaLiga title hopes.

Diego Simeone's side remain third in the standings with 63 points, three behind second-placed Real Madrid, who host Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

"It was a tough match, a defeat we have to put behind us and move on. But today is tough," Atletico defender Robin Le Normand told Movistar.

"It's clear that every point is important. Beyond fighting for the title, we wanted to play a very good match... They didn't create much, but they're playing for salvation, fighting for every ball. We didn't get it right."

Both sides had chances to break the deadlock before halftime, with Las Palmas coming close through a close-range header from Alex Suarez and a Dario Essugo effort that went just wide.

At the other end, goalkeeper Dinko Horkas produced sharp saves to deny Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth before the break.

In a slower-paced second half, Atletico dominated possession but were unable to create clear scoring chances against a disciplined defence from the hosts.

Seconds before the match ended in a goalless draw, Munoz capitalised on sloppy defending by Atletico, who failed to clear the ball, allowing the midfielder to shoot from close range and finally beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The goal was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR review overturned the decision three minutes into stoppage time, sparking wild celebrations at the Estadio Gran Canaria.

"They took a desperate long shot and scored. We had a couple of chances in the first half that their goalkeeper saved," Atletico captain Koke said.

"We have to keep going. We know that LaLiga is almost impossible, but we have to prepare ourselves by working hard. We have to win against the teams at the bottom if we want to fight for LaLiga."

The surprising victory allowed Las Palmas to climb to 17th place and temporarily escape the drop zone with 32 points, two ahead of Alaves, who play at Sevilla on Sunday.

"I was certain that I wasn't offside. When I saw that the ball was dead, I went to take advantage of the play," Las Palmas' Munoz said.

"There's a lot of fighting left but we're going to fight until the end. Let's enjoy the victory and hope it helps us to keep believing that the team can do it."