Murley and Curry replace Daly, Ewels in England squad for Japan clash

Wing Cadan Murley and flanker Tom Curry were called up on Tuesday to England's 36-player squad for Sunday's match against Japan at Twickenham.

The duo replace Elliot Daly and Charlie Ewels. The 25-year-old Murley plays for Harlequins, while 26-year-old Curry plays for fellow Premiership side Sale Sharks.

Wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 21, continues to be out with a head injury.

England head coach Steve Borthwick is set to name his team on Friday.

England squad:

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).