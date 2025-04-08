Murphy grabs early double as Newcastle pile misery on Leicester

LEICESTER, England :Newcastle United's Jacob Murphy scored twice in the opening 11 minutes as his side beat a dismal Leicester City 3-0 away to move fifth in the Premier League on Monday.

Eddie Howe's side were ruthless in boosting their Champions League qualification hopes while 19th-placed Leicester became the first side in English Football League history to suffer eight successive home league defeats without scoring.

Leicester set another unwanted club record as they suffered an 11th home league loss of a miserable campaign.

Murphy was left unmarked to slot in the opening goal from Tino Livramento's low cross in the second minute and he had another easy finish to make it 2-0 after Fabian Schar's audacious long-range effort from inside his own half bounced down off the crossbar.

Former Leicester player Harvey Barnes increased the misery for the hosts before halftime with a close-range finish while the home side's luck in front of goal was epitomised when Patson Daka's shot struck both posts before the ball rolled into the hands of Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's team showed more resilience after the break and there was an impressive cameo role for 15-year-old substitute Jeremy Monga who became the second youngest player, behind Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri, to play in the Premier League.

EASY VICTORY

Newcastle were able to cruise to a victory that put them above champions Manchester City on 53 points from 30 games, level with fourth-placed Chelsea and with a match in hand.

"We know we are in a good position in the table. All we can do is our job and win our games and we will finish in the top four or five," Barnes told Sky Sports. "If we win the games, the teams will be chasing us and not us chasing them."

Leicester have 17 points from 31 games and look destined to join relegated Southampton back in the Championship next season.

Newcastle's third successive league win fuelled the feelgood factor at the club who ended a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy by winning the League Cup final last month.

That Wembley win over Liverpool ensured they will be in Europe next season but they have set their sights on a return to the Champions League and with fifth likely to be good enough they are in a strong position.

Leicester have lost 15 of their last 16 Premier League games and are 15 points adrift of the safety zone.

"I don't know how many games it's been since we last picked up a point," Leicester defender James Justin said.

"It's a horrible moment for the club with how we're playing on the pitch. There is still a chance for us and we have to fight and claw for it but we aren't showing it on the pitch."