Murphy replaces Lyon in Australia squad, Cummins out of fourth test

SYDNEY, Dec 23 : ‌Spinner Todd Murphy has been called into the Australia squad in place of the injured Nathan Lyon for this week's fourth Ashes test, while captain Pat Cummins will skip the Boxing Day test as his back issue is managed.

Lyon was ruled out for the rest of the series by a hamstring injury sustained as Australia beat England by 82 runs in the third test in ‌Adelaide on Sunday to clinch the series and retain the ‌Ashes.

Steve Smith was also named in the squad despite missing the third test after suffering a bout of vertigo and, if fit, looks likely to captain the side in the absence of Cummins, as he did for the first two tests of the series.

Cummins, who took six for 117 in Adelaide, is still on the road to recovery after ‍suffering a back injury and is likely to be replaced in the bowling attack by Brendan Doggett or Michael Neser, who have already played in the series.

Jhye Richardson, who trained with the team in Adelaide, has also been called into the squad as a further pace ​option after fine domestic form ‌on his return from shoulder surgery.

Murphy, 25, has played seven tests since his debut in India in 2023 and is considered the heir apparent to Lyon, ​even if the 38-year-old has shown no signs of bringing an end to his test career any ⁠time soon.

All-rounder Beau Webster, who has ‌yet to see any action in the series, also offers part-time spin and is ​another option to replace Lyon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Friday.

Top-order batsman Usman Khawaja retains his place in the squad despite being dropped from ‍the team for the Adelaide test, only to be recalled at the last minute when ⁠Smith was ruled out.

Australia squad: Steve Smith, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh ​Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, ‌Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau ‍Webster

(Reporting ​by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)