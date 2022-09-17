Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Murray becomes first openly gay Scottish professional player
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Murray becomes first openly gay Scottish professional player

17 Sep 2022 06:01AM (Updated: 17 Sep 2022 06:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray became the first openly gay Scottish professional soccer player after announcing it in an interview with his fifth-tier club on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who said the weight of the world was now off his shoulders, is the second openly gay player in Scottish professional soccer after late Hearts forward Justin Fashanu in the mid-1990s.

"I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn't easy for men, especially footballers, to deal with," Murray said.

"It can be difficult and you can feel very alone. I knew I was different for many years but with other people in the game coming out it's been amazing."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.