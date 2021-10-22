Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Murray bemoans 'poor attitude' in Antwerp exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Murray bemoans 'poor attitude' in Antwerp exit

Murray bemoans 'poor attitude' in Antwerp exit

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Tennis Training - Ariake Tennis Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 22, 2021 Andy Murray of Britain during training. REUTERS/Mike Segar

22 Oct 2021 11:49AM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 11:45AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former world number one Andy Murray said he showed a poor attitude and did not make the right decisions in Thursday's second-round exit at the European Open in Antwerp, Belgium.

Murray, currently ranked 172nd, lost 6-4 7-6(6) to Argentine second seed Diego Schwartzman as the Briton failed to match his 2019 display when he triumphed in Antwerp - the last time he won a single's title.

The 34-year-old, who had hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, has not been able to get back to the kind of form that helped him win three major titles and two consecutive Olympic singles gold medals in London and Rio de Janeiro.

"Mentally, today (Thursday) I was poor," Murray said after the match. "My attitude was poor on the court and those are two things you can control. If they're not there, that also will make the decision-making harder.

"You're not going to get every single one (decision) right in the match, but you also have to be present enough to acknowledge what is actually happening in the points and why you are winning and losing points."

Murray reached the third round at Wimbledon this year and suffered a first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us