Murray, Henshaw among four Ireland changes for Argentina
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Ireland v Scotland - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - February 1, 2020 Ireland's Conor Murray in action REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

19 Nov 2021 10:19PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:09PM)
DUBLIN :Ireland retained most of the team that powered past New Zealand last week and added the experience of scrumhalf Conor Murray and centre Robbie Henshaw in their bid to make it a November series cleansweep against Argentina on Sunday.

Ireland followed up their opening hammering of Japan with a superb display against the All Blacks and coach Andy Farrell opted on the whole not to dip into his wider squad as he seeks an eighth win in a row.

Two of the four changes announced on Friday were enforced with Murray replacing the injured Jamison Gibson-Park at nine where he will partner Munster team mate Joey Carbery, who comes in for captain Johnny Sexton, out with ankle and knee injuries.

Henshaw, who has not played since being an ever-present in the British and Irish Lions' three Tests against South Africa more than three months ago, returns in place of Bundee Aki.

Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune, who scored a try in an impressive debut against the lowly United States in July, wins his second cap on the right wing instead of Andrew Conway.

Farrell sticks with the same forwards who dominated the All Blacks last week, having made just one change from the previous outing against the Japanese in what is becoming a very settled Irish pack.

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Robert Baloucoune, 13-Garry Ringrose, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 11-James Lowe, 10-Joey Carbery, 9-Conor Murray, 8-Jack Conan, 7-Josh van der Flier, 6-Caelan Doris, 5-James Ryan (captain), 4-Iain Henderson, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Ronan Kelleher, 1-Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16-Dan Sheehan, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Tom O'Toole, 19-Tadhg Beirne, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Craig Casey, 22-Harry Byrne, 23-Keith Earls

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

