Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

Murray, Kenin handed wild cards for Indian Wells

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is seen as Rafael Nadal (top) of Spain plays against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina in the men's singles final match during the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

02 Mar 2022 10:05AM (Updated: 02 Mar 2022 03:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES: Andy Murray and Sofia Kenin have been handed wild cards for this month's Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Tuesday (Mar 2).

The BNP Paribas Open Twitter page posted a photo of the pair with the caption: "Here they come."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray, whose best result at the tournament in the Southern California desert was in 2009 when was thrashed by Rafa Nadal in the final, lost in the third round of the Masters 1000 tournament last year.

The Briton also lost his wedding ring during the event after attaching it to his smelly sneakers which he had put under his car. After an appeal on social media, the ring and sneakers were returned.

Kenin had a breakthrough at Indian Wells in 2018 when as a teenager she entered the top 100 by reaching the second round as a qualifier.

The American won the Australian Open in 2020 and has reached as high as world number four.

The Indian Wells main draw begins with the WTA matches on March 9 and ATP action on March 10, and wraps up on March 20.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us