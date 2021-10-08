Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Murray reunited with wedding ring, stinky shoes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Murray reunited with wedding ring, stinky shoes

Murray reunited with wedding ring, stinky shoes

FILE PHOTO: Tennis player Andy Murray leaves the cathedral after his wedding to his fiancee Kim Sears in Dunblane, Scotland, April 11, 2015 REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

08 Oct 2021 09:59AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2021 10:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Removes extraneous word in first paragraph)

:Andy Murray was "back in the good books" with his wife on Thursday after his wedding ring and stinky shoes were returned to him.

Murray said on Twitter that his shoes reeked so badly in his car that he decided to leave them under the vehicle outside his hotel in California overnight to air them out.

When he went back to get the shoes he found they, along with the ring he had strung though their laces, were nowhere to be found, prompting Murray to ask for help in recovering the missing items.

Murray, who married Kim Sears in 2015, said in a video posted on Instagram that the ring had been returned after he made calls to hotel security.

"Little update for everyone. Would you believe it?" Murray said before taking a big whiff of the footwear.

"They still absolutely stink but the shoes are back, the wedding ring is back, and I'm back in the good books."

Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray faces France's Adrian Mannarino in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament in Southern California on Friday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us