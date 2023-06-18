Murray wins in Nottingham to claim second straight grasscourt title

Andy Murray ramped up his preparations for Wimbledon by beating Frenchman Arthur Cazaux 6-4 6-4 in the Nottingham Open final on Sunday to lift a second successive grasscourt title after his victory in Surbiton last week.

The three-time Grand Slam champion put in a clinical performance, converting three of his four break points to claim the Challenger Tour title without dropping a set across his five matches in the tournament.

"It was a really good week, I really enjoyed my time here. The courts have played brilliantly, the groundstaff did an excellent job," Murray said.

"I played really well and got better as the week went on and I'm glad to get through - on to Queen's. I'm absolutely pumped."

The 36-year-old Briton, who has resurrected his career after hip resurfacing surgery, skipped the French Open to focus on the grasscourt swing.

He is next in action at the Queen's Club Championships, which start on Monday.