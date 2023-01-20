Murray's epic late finish defended by Australian Open boss

MELBOURNE: Australian Open chief Craig Tiley insisted on Friday (Jan 20) that there was "no need" to alter scheduling at the tournament despite stinging criticism after the second-latest finish at a Grand Slam ever.

Veteran Andy Murray battled through a five-set epic against home hope Thanasi Kokkinakis which ended at 4.05am on Friday to reach the third round, calling the early hours conclusion "a bit of a farce".

"I don't know who it's beneficial for. A match like that, we come here after the match, and that's what the discussion is," the 35-year-old Briton said after the five-hour-and-45-minute spectacle, the longest match of his career.

"Rather than it being, like, 'epic Murray-Kokkinakis match', it ends in a bit of a farce."