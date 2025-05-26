Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two

PARIS - Italian Lorenzo Musetti found his touch after a tight first set to reach the French Open second round with a 7-5 6-2 6-0 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Musetti, the only player to reach the last four of all three Masters events on clay this season, huffed and puffed through the opening set on court Philippe Chatrier before easing to a straightforward win.

Peppering the court with winners and unforced errors in equal measure, Musetti managed to break decisively for 6-5 in the first set, which he wrapped up on serve with a delicate volley.

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.