Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two

Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in action during his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in action during his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Musetti brushes qualifier Hanfmann aside to reach Paris round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2025 Germany's Yannick Hanfmann in action during his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
26 May 2025 12:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS - Italian Lorenzo Musetti found his touch after a tight first set to reach the French Open second round with a 7-5 6-2 6-0 victory over German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann on Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Musetti, the only player to reach the last four of all three Masters events on clay this season, huffed and puffed through the opening set on court Philippe Chatrier before easing to a straightforward win.

Peppering the court with winners and unforced errors in equal measure, Musetti managed to break decisively for 6-5 in the first set, which he wrapped up on serve with a delicate volley.

It was then plain sailing for the Tuscan, who read his opponent's serve perfectly to break repeatedly and used his elegant single-handed backhand to perfection to set up a clash with wildcard Valentin Royer or lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement