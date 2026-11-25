BERLIN, Nov 25 : Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala was first examined for neurological symptoms back in April 2025, more than 16 months before the official announcement of the diagnosis by the player, the club said on Wednesday.

Bayern said they held talks with the player's management team on Tuesday amid speculation about his contract situation following comments by senior club officials over Musiala's future and whether he could ever perform again at the highest level.

The comments from honorary president Uli Hoeness and board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, among others, were strongly criticised by the German players' union.

Musiala, who signed a contract extension to 2030 in February 2025, was diagnosed with a neurological disorder in August after he collapsed in two games and had to be taken off.

"A constructive discussion took place yesterday, Tuesday, between FC Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala’s management," the club said in a statement.

"For both parties, the player’s health is the absolute priority. Jamal Musiala will receive full support throughout his recovery process."

"In light of various rumours circulating over the past few days, FC Bayern and 11WINS - the agency representing Jamal — wish to clarify the following: Jamal Musiala was first examined for absence-like symptoms on April 22, 2025," Bayern said.

"This examination took place in consultation with FC Bayern and the club’s medical department, immediately following the initial onset of these neurological symptoms."

Musiala said in August that he had been diagnosed with "temporary, brief, but easily treatable absences caused by a neurological dysfunction".

Musiala missed much of last season after breaking his leg during the 2025 Club World Cup. In September, he was sidelined with a hamstring injury, returning to action last week in a 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga.