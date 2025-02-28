'My opinion is more important': Man Utd's Amorim backs Fernandes after Keane criticism

Bruno Fernandes is a key player for Manchester United, manager Ruben Amorim stressed on Friday as he defended the Portugal international following criticism from the Premier League club's former captain Roy Keane.

Fernandes, who was named man of the match for his performance in a 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Wednesday, has often been criticised for his on-field demeanour and has admitted in the past that his gesticulating and complaining can rile up both teammates and opponents.

In an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast alongside former Arsenal player Ian Wright, Keane criticised Fernandes' work rate, adding: "Talent is not enough! You keep going back to talent - Bruno's a talented player, but it's not enough."

Amorim said he did not agree with Keane's remarks on Fernandes.

"I heard about that. I have a different opinion. Bruno is really important for us and the club. He is playing well in a difficult context," the Portuguese manager told reporters ahead of an FA Cup meeting with Fulham on Sunday.

"He wants always the responsibility. I know sometimes as a captain he does things with his arms but most of all it is a lot of frustration for this year and the last year. He wants to win and sometimes it is hard to deal with that frustration.

"Everyone has an opinion. Roy Keane has big standards from his time at the club and it is normal to have an opinion. I have an opposite opinion and I think my opinion is more important than Roy Keane's because I am the coach."

Asked if players needed to be able to handle criticism better in the age of social media, Amorim said: "I think it is really hard for them.

"You can call it soft but they have access to criticism that is hard to deal with. They need help to deal with that. It's modern football and they have to be prepared for that."

Amorim also said he had spoken with Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho, who was substituted following Patrick Dorgu's red card in the win over Ipswich and headed straight down the tunnel rather than joining his teammates on the bench.

"He came to me, to my office," he added.

"I did some investigation. He (Garnacho) went to dressing room, watched the game, then went home. It is not an issue but I told him that at Manchester United everything is an issue. At this club, perception is important.

"He will pay for dinner for all the team. That is it."