Sport

My perfect cousin, Hinshelwood and Howell help Brighton down Liverpool
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - May 19, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion's Jack Hinshelwood celebrates scoring their third goal as Liverpool's Alisson Becker looks dejected REUTERS/Tony O Brien
20 May 2025 01:03PM
Jack Hinshelwood credited his cousin Harry Howell for creating space for him to score the winning goal as Brighton & Hove Albion downed English champions Liverpool on Monday.

Howell, 17, made his Premier League debut when he came on as a substitute with his cousin in the 84th minute of the clash and Hinshelwood scored at the far post a minute later to secure the 3-2 win.

"It was a really nice moment coming on with my cousin," Hinshelwood, 20, told Sky TV.

"We've been working so hard since we were kids. Playing together since we were just born, kicking balls with each other.

"He made a great run across the front post to open the gap for me, so I'll be thanking him later."

Both players came through the youth academy from the age of seven at Brighton, where Hinshelwood's great uncle Martin was once director of football and caretaker manager.

(Writing by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
