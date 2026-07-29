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'My time has passed': Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement
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'My time has passed': Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement

'My time has passed': Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar Jr. looks dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
'My time has passed': Neymar doubles down on Brazil retirement
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Brazil's Neymar and Raphinha look dejected after the match as Brazil are eliminated from the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/James Lang/File Photo
29 Jul 2026 08:38PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 08:41PM)
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SAO PAULO, July 29 : Neymar appeared to confirm his retirement from international soccer, saying he no longer wanted to play for Brazil, weeks after suggesting his international career had ended following their World Cup last-16 loss to Norway.

The 34-year-old forward, Brazil's all-time leading scorer, made the comments after Santos beat Venezuela's Universidad Central 4-2 in a Copa Sudamericana match late on Tuesday.

"I think my time with the national team has already passed. I made history there, and I'm very happy about it. I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want it anymore," he told reporters.

The remarks reinforced comments he made in the immediate aftermath of Brazil's 2-1 World Cup defeat by Norway on July 5.

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After coming on as a substitute and scoring a stoppage-time penalty, Neymar suggested his international career was over during an interview with Brazilian broadcaster ge.

"I tried, I tried. Now it's over," he said.

Neymar was visibly emotional after the defeat, which marked Brazil's earliest World Cup exit since 1990 and extended the five-times champions' wait for a record-extending sixth title.

The forward, who played in four World Cups, enjoyed a glittering club career with Santos, Barcelona and Paris St Germain, but won only one senior title with the national team, the Confederations Cup in 2013.

His international career yielded 80 goals and 58 assists in 130 appearances.

Source: Reuters
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