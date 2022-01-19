Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Myanmar clubs withdraw from Asian competitions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Myanmar clubs withdraw from Asian competitions

19 Jan 2022 05:44PM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 05:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Myanmar's Shan United and Hantharwady United have pulled out of this season's Asian Champions League and AFC Cup respectively, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawals.

Neither club participated in the competitions in 2021 either, due to the political climate in Myanmar following a military coup.

Shan United were due to take part in the preliminary round of the Champions League while Hantharwady United were drawn in Group I of the AFC Cup.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us