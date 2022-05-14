Myanmar's gaming stars face barriers in tough e-sports journey

HANOI: Myanmar's e-sports athletes must battle not only online opponents but also a creaky national infrastructure in their bid to make it in the ferociously competitive world of gaming.

A relative newcomer to the fast-growing electronic sports scene, Myanmar sees e-sports as a way of connecting to the outside world, a top gaming official from the country told AFP at the SEA Games in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

E-sports are a popular choice among many Asian youths seeking the promise of fame and fortune on the digital battleground.

But Myanmar's budding gaming stars face challenges that are unthinkable for many of their rivals.

Power outages and internet connection problems are routine obstacles in the developing country where the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi was toppled by the army in February 2021.

"Blackouts are a challenging factor," Myanmar e-sports Federation vice president Kaung Myat San said, adding that gamers who do not have backup generators "will find it difficult".

Myanmar is plagued by a frail energy grid that particularly stumbles during the hot summer months when electricity use is high, forcing locals to buy costly generators for their power needs.

Another barrier is the country's internet, which although "getting better" is still slower than other countries, said Kaung.

Gamers can suffer "high ping" - a lag between the player inputting a command and the server responding to it - which can be fatal in a sport where fractions of seconds are the difference between online life and death.

"High ping is an issue for some games, especially to enter international events that are hosted online," he said, adding that was, however "only a small per cent".

He declined to comment if his country's political troubles were a factor in local e-sports performance.

Underlining the fears people have of being seen to criticise the ruling junta, one e-sports player at the SEA Games declined to give his name in describing how they sometimes have to hop from one location to another in the middle of the day when the power cuts out.

He said that they usually get about 18 hours of electricity a day.