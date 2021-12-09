Myanmar beat Timor-Leste 2-0 to remain in contention for Suzuki Cup semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: Myanmar beat minnows Timor-Leste 2-0 at Singapore's National Stadium on Wednesday (Dec 8) to remain in contention for a spot in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2020 semi-finals.

Coming into the game after a 3-0 loss to Singapore, Myanmar drew first blood through striker Than Paing’s header in the 14th minute before skipper Maung Maung Lwin doubled the lead in the 50th minute. Maung Maung Lwin later picked up the man of the match award.

Speaking after the game, Myanmar coach Antoine Hey said: “We are happy to achieve the win, and you could say it was a must-win match to stay in the competition, but also we’re not getting too excited because Timor-Leste is a young team and not quite on our level at this time.

“Because of injuries, we had to play players out of position and that meant having no centre-backs in the squad.

“Overall, though, I think we could have scored two or three more goals, but I was happy with the reaction of the team and we need to have players with this kind of belief, and now we focus on a big match next against Thailand.”

Timor-Leste coach Fabio Maciel took some positives from his side's performance.

"This is a huge experience for the players, and we are continuing to build things for the future and showing better football, but of course it’s also about the present," he said.

“This match was more open that the one against Thailand, but for sure we’re looking to rest and recover and then aim to collect our first points in the next match.”