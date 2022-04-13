Logo
N Ireland coach slammed for saying women's players "more emotional" than men
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Euro 2022 - Final Draw - Manchester Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, Britain - October 28, 2021 Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels poses before the draw Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group D - Northern Ireland v England - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland - April 12, 2022 England's Lauren Hemp REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
13 Apr 2022 06:27PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 06:27PM)
Northern Ireland women's coach Kenny Shiels drew intense criticism after suggesting that women are "more emotional" than men, therefore making them more likely to concede two goals in quick succession.

England's Lauren Hemp and Georgia Stanway netted twice each while Ella Toone also scored as Northern Ireland were beaten 5-0 in a 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

There were eight minutes separating the second and third goals, and nine minutes between the last two.

"I thought they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going two up," Shiels told reporters after the defeat.

"In the women's game, you'll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second one within a very short period of time.

"Right through the whole spectrum of the women's game, because girls and women are more emotional than men, so they take a goal going in not very well."

Shiels was criticised by former England players Siobhan Chamberlain as well as Arsenal great Ian Wright, who responded by posting a picture of himself crying while playing for the Premier League club.

"Kenny Shiels talking foolishness," Wright wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/IanWright0/status/1514159498323243009. "Talking about emotional women! Didn't that man see how many times I was crying on the PITCH!"

Chamberlain, who played 50 times for England, told the BBC: "I think we all know that the five minutes after you concede a goal - not just in women's football, (also) in men's football - you're more likely to concede a goal.

"To just generalise that to women is a slightly bizarre comment."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

