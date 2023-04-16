Logo
Nacho and Asensio score late to give Real Madrid 2-0 win at Cadiz
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - April 15, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal with Nacho REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - April 15, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal with Karim Benzema, Nacho and teammates REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
16 Apr 2023 05:20AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2023 05:20AM)
Nacho and Marco Asensio scored within four minutes late in the second half to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win at lowly Cadiz on Saturday and cut Barcelona's lead in LaLiga to 10 points.

Second-placed Real maintained their slim title chances by moving up to 62 points, behind Barcelona who travel to Getafe on Sunday. Atletico de Madrid are third on 57 points and host Almeria on Sunday.

Real dominated the match with more than 70 per cent of possession and had several opportunities including three shots that hit the post.

They did not manage to score until the 72nd minute when defender Nacho collected a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni and unleashed a fantastic long-range strike which went into the bottom left corner. 

Four minutes later, Asensio extended their lead by netting a strike from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

Source: Reuters

