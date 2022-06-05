Logo
Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam crown
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Yves Herman
05 Jun 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2022 12:02AM)
PARIS: Rafael Nadal won a record-extending 14th French Open by crushing Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday (Jun 5) to claim an all-time best men's singles 22nd Grand Slam title.

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who has lost only three times at Roland Garros since his debut in 2005, now has two more majors to his name than Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Nadal, seeded fifth, cruised through the opening set and bagged 11 games in a row after being broken early in the second.

He converted his second championship point with a backhand winner down the line to stay on track for the calendar Grand Slam after also winning this year's Australian Open.

Source: Reuters

