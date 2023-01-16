Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round

Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Britain's Jack Draper REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Britain's Jack Draper in action during his first round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Britain's Jack Draper in action during his first round match against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Nadal grinds down injured Draper to reach second round
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 16, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal shakes hands with Britain's Jack Draper after winning their first round match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
16 Jan 2023 03:46PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2023 03:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Defending champion Rafa Nadal dropped a set but prevailed in a battle of fitness against Jack Draper to reach the second round of the Australian Open on Monday with an unconvincing 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 over the injured Briton.

Fellow lefthander Draper played superb tennis to level the match at a set all but the 21-year-old soon developed leg troubles and was left groaning in pain as Nadal closed out the match on a warm and sunny afternoon at Rod Laver Arena.

Nadal was broken first game of the final set when Draper punished a dubious attempted drop-shot with a winner but the Spaniard won the next six games in succession to claim the match as the ailing Briton bowed out swinging.

Nadal, bidding for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title, will next face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the third round.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.