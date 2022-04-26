Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nadal to make injury return at Madrid Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nadal to make injury return at Madrid Open

Nadal to make injury return at Madrid Open

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - February 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal with the Australian Open trophy during the press conference REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

26 Apr 2022 10:49PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 10:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Amends date in par 2)

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal will make his return from a month-long absence due to injury at this week's ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open that begins later this week, the Spaniard announced on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 20, suffered a stress fracture in his rib during the tournament, forcing him to miss claycourt events in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

"Despite arriving just before the tournament and preparation being difficult, I really want to play at home since the opportunities are few," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

"So I'm going to try to do it in the best way I can. See you in Madrid."

The former world number's one return to action comes little under a month before the French Open, where he will be bidding for a record-extending 14th title. The claycourt major gets underway on May 22.

(This story refiles to amends date in par 2)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us