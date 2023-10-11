Logo
Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
Tennis - Rafael Nadal Press Conference - Rafa Nadal Academy, Mallorca, Spain - May 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he has withdrawn from the French open during a press conference REUTERS/Miquel Borras/file photo

11 Oct 2023 10:24AM
Rafa Nadal will play at the Australian Open in January, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Wednesday, as the 37-year-old former world number one returns to the sport after undergoing hip surgery earlier this year.

The Spaniard, who has 22 Grand Slams to his name, wrapped up his 2023 season after a second-round defeat at the Australian Open and his recovery process was estimated at five months after his operation in June.

"We can reveal exclusively here that Rafa will be back," Tiley said on The Today Show.

"He's been off for most of the year, and in talking to him over the last few days he confirmed he will be back, which we're really excited about. That's awesome.

Nadal has said he expects to retire following the 2024 season.

Source: Reuters

