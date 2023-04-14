Logo
Nadal pulls out of Barcelona Open as he builds fitness
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP 500 - Barcelona Open - Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - April 25, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

14 Apr 2023 06:08PM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 06:08PM)
Rafa Nadal will miss next week's Barcelona Open and continue building his match fitness following a hip injury sustained at the Australian Open in January, the 22-times Grand Slam champion said on Friday.

Nadal skipped tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami as well as the ongoing Monte Carlo Masters after suffering the injury that effectively ended his Melbourne Park title defence as he crashed to a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald.

"Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it's my adopted club and playing at home is always a unique sensation," the 36-year-old Nadal said on Instagram.

"I'm still not ready and therefore I continue my preparation process for the return to competition."

The Spaniard, a 14-times French Open champion, hopes to be fully fit for the clay court Grand Slam starting in May.

Source: Reuters

