Nadal says Las Vegas event will test body after pain-free retirement

Nov 4 : Former world number one Rafa Nadal is enjoying life after tennis and is largely free of the daily pain that marked the final years of his career, but says an upcoming Las Vegas exhibition will test whether his body can again withstand serious preparation.

Nadal, who retired from professional tennis two years ago, has stepped up his training ahead of February's MGM Slam while juggling business commitments and family life with his two young children.

"Life is treating me well," Nadal told Reuters from his home in Mallorca, Spain.

"I'm enjoying this new chapter, travelling more than expected, working more than I expected, to tell you the truth, but in a good way."

The 22-times Grand Slam champion said he had been concerned about his physical condition after retirement, having endured years of injuries and pain during his career.

"After two years of being retired, I can say that most of the time I am in good shape," Nadal said. "I am not going through a lot of pain on a daily basis, something that for me is very important because I suffered enough for so many years."

The Spaniard said the chance to return to the court in Las Vegas appealed because he knew the venue and organisers, though he had to think carefully before agreeing to play.

"For me it will be a test that will tell me things, so let's see," he said. "I am just excited to be back on court in front of an amazing crowd."

Nadal also competed at the event in 2024 where he faced Carlos Alcaraz.

FEDERER FRIENDSHIP

Organisers have yet to reveal the rest of the field, but Nadal did not rule out playing with or against longtime rival and close friend Roger Federer at the MGM Slam or another exhibition.

"We talk very often," Nadal said of Federer. "If we find the right place, the right moment, I think we'll be excited to play against each other, or to play together in doubles."

Turning to the current generation, Nadal singled out Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the young players he would most have liked to face more often.

He also praised the potential of American Ben Shelton, though he said the US Open runner-up was not yet fully consistent.

Nadal cautioned against comparing Alcaraz and Sinner's developing rivalry with the era defined by his matches against Federer and Novak Djokovic.

"They need time. They need to create their own stories," Nadal said. "They are doing amazing things in terms of results. Let's give them time."

GRUELING TENNIS SCHEDULE

Alcaraz and Sinner both missed significant periods through injury this season, while three of the year's four Grand Slam tournaments were played in brutally hot conditions.

Nadal reiterated his long-held concerns about the demands of the men's tennis calendar, particularly the number of mandatory tournaments and the prevalence of hardcourt events.

"The problem is not how long is the calendar," Nadal said. "The problem is how long is the calendar in terms of mandatory tournaments."

He said players should have greater freedom to skip events without suffering a substantial rankings penalty and suggested that tournaments after the US Open could be reduced or count towards the following season.

The MGM Slam will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 28.