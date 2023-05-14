Logo
Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms
Nadal turns down claycourt event wildcard as French Open looms

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with trophy after winning the men's singles final against Norway's Casper Ruud REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

14 May 2023 06:52PM
PARIS : Rafa Nadal has turned down a wildcard offer for next week's Challenger tournament in Bordeaux as the Spaniard's participation in the French Open hangs in the balance, the claycourt event director said on Sunday.

Nadal has been struggling with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January, and fears the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam grew after he pulled out of this week's Italian Open.

"I offered him (Nadal's agent Carlos Costa) one of the wildcards. He very kindly told me that Nadal was continuing his preparation at home in Manacor, that he was not ready and was in a race against time to be ready for the French Open," Jean-Baptiste Perlant told French sports daily L'Equipe.

Nadal skipped last week's Madrid Open and missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 14 times including last year, starts on May 28.

Source: Reuters

