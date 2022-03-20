Nadal vanquishes Alcaraz to reach ATP Indian Wells Masters final

INDIAN WELLS, California: Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal turned back the fierce challenge of young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday (Mar 19) to book an ATP Indian Wells Masters title clash with American Taylor Fritz.

Nadal, who claimed a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, improved to 20-0 in 2022, but was pushed all the way through three hours and 12 minutes by the 18-year-old aiming to follow in the footsteps of his childhood idol.

Fritz advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over world number seven Andrey Rublev. Nadal won his only prior meeting with the 24-year-old American in the final at Acapulco in 2020.

Nadal's experience was key in a see-saw battle in tricky winds that strengthened in the second set, sending debris skittering across the court and at one point forcing a readjustment of the billowing net late in the second set.

The array of shots and athleticism that have already stamped Alcaraz a star were on full display, but a tendency to go for too much in the key moments may have contributed to some damaging errors.

Even so, Nadal needed five set points to emerge with a hard-fought first set that opened with Alcaraz winning the first two games.

The second game was a titanic battle to hold serve in which the young player fought off five of the astonishing 17 break points he would face in the set.

Nadal won the next four games before surrendering his serve again, but he pocketed the set with another break in the 10th game.