Djokovic wins second set against Nadal to level Paris quarter-final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
01 Jun 2022 04:18AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 05:23AM)
PARIS :World number one Novak Djokovic rallied from a double break down and a 3-0 deficit against Rafa Nadal to win the second set 6-4 and level their French Open quarter-final at one set apiece on Tuesday.

Nadal earlier broke reigning champion Djokovic's serve twice to take the opening set 6-2 in 52 minutes, with the duration of the contest already two hours and 16 minutes.

The Spaniard has won 13 out of his record 21 Grand Slam titles on the Parisian red clay and the winner of the contest on Court Philippe Chatrier will meet German third seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

Source: Reuters

