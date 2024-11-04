Nageeye wins men's New York City Marathon, Kenyans sweep women's podium

Logo
Sport

Nageeye outruns Chebet, Kenyans sweep women's podium at New York City Marathon
Nageeye outruns Chebet, Kenyans sweep women's podium at New York City Marathon

Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Athletics - 2024 TCS New York City Marathon - New York, United States - November 3, 2024 Netherlands' Abdi Nageeye crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
04 Nov 2024 12:27AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2024 12:53AM)
NEW YORK : Dutchman Abdi Nageeye survived a tense battle through the final mile to win the New York City Marathon in two hours seven minutes and 39 seconds on Sunday, while Sheila Chepkirui led a Kenyan sweep of the women's podium in 2:24:35.

The 2022 champion Evans Chebet had victory within his reach until the final 400 metres, when Nageeye pulled away, and the Kenyan settled for second in 2:07:45, while his compatriot Albert Korir (2:08:00) was third.

Chepkirui ran a technical, flawless race, hanging in with the lead pack from the start and denying defending champion Hellen Obiri in a gritty final mile to collect her first major title.

Obiri, who finished third at the Paris Olympics just 12 weeks ago, crossed the line 14 seconds later while 41-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot added more hardware for Kenya in 2:25:21.

Source: Reuters

