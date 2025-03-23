Nagelsmann wants his Germany side to write their own history against Italy

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann wants his team to write their own history against Italy in Dortmund on Sunday for a place in the Nations League semi-finals by shaking off the memory of an infamous World Cup last-four loss at the same venue.

At the 2006 finals Italy's Fabio Grosso and Alessandro Del Piero scored late in extra time to snatch a 2-0 win for the eventual champions that knocked out hosts Germany.

Although Germany have a 2-1 advantage going into Sunday's game after winning the first leg on Thursday, Nagelsmann said he was not looking for anything less than a victory.

"I remember 2006 and I'm still not happy that Germany didn't win. But for me it's more important to talk about the present and not the past. We want to write our own history," the coach told reporters on Saturday.

"I'm not afraid of the Italians' speed. We're in a good mood, we're awake. We have good solutions for tomorrow and then it will be important that we create chances... I hope we win."

Nagelsmann said forward Jonathan Burkardt was a doubt for the match due to illness.

"He won't train either and then we'll see how it looks tomorrow. We'll make a few changes to the starting 11," the former Bayern Munich manager said.

Burkardt started on Thursday but was replaced after the break by Tim Kleindienst, who scored three minutes after coming on before Leon Goretzka struck to overturn Italy's first-half lead.

Nagelsmann said he expected Sunday's game to be similar to the first leg.

"Yes, there will be tactical changes, but I won't reveal them," he added.