Nagelsmann's Germany out to build winning mentality
Nagelsmann's Germany out to build winning mentality

Soccer Football - Nations League - Germany Training - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - March 18, 2025 Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during training REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

20 Mar 2025 05:47AM
Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasised the importance of building a winning mentality ahead of their clash against Italy at San Siro on Thursday.

The match will be the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final with the return to be played on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park.

"I have often said that it is important for us to get accustomed to winning," Nagelsmann told a press conference on Wednesday.

"We want to win as many games as possible and win the Nations League, but we also know that we are up against a very strong opponent in Italy. We must beat them first, then we can talk about potentially winning the trophy."

Germany have struggled to find a permanent goalkeeper since veteran Manuel Neuer retired from the national team after 15 years in August.

After first-choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a long-term injury in September playing for Barcelona, both VfB Stuttgart's Alexander Nubel and Hoffenheim's Oliver Baumann have been given a chance to impress and Baumann will start against Italy.

"Alex (Nubel) handled the decision very professionally, which I found very, very positive. In the end, it was a very close call. Both are having good seasons, both are at a good, consistent level," Nagelsmann said.

"Oli (Baumann) is a bit more consistent at this level. We told both of them that it was for these two games because we also have a top goalkeeper in Marc (ter Stegen), and then we'll make a new decision after these games."

The match at San Siro will draw over 3,500 Germany fans to Milan, which Nagelsmann sees as a sign of trust in his side.

"It's a huge compliment to the team. They've established a good connection with the fans again," he said.

"I interpret it that way, and I think both away and home games have their appeal. But if we can lean on 3,500 fans for the away game, that helps a lot."

Source: Reuters
