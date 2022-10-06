Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award

Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Shot Put - Heptathlon - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson during the women's shot put heptathlon REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Pole Vault - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Gold Medallist Katie Nageotte of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's pole vault REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Long Jump - Heptathlon - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 18, 2022 Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson in action during the women's long jump heptathlon REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
FILE PHOTO: Athletics - World Athletics Championships - Women's Pole Vault - Final - Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon, U.S. - July 17, 2022 Katie Nageotte of the U.S. in action during the women's pole vault REUTERS/Mike Segar
Nageotte, Johnson-Thompson nominated for Fair Play Award
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Pole Vault - Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Katie Nageotte of the United States celebrates after winning gold with bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw of Britain/File Photo
06 Oct 2022 10:26PM (Updated: 06 Oct 2022 11:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and Commonwealth Games heptathlon winner Katarina Johnson-Thompson have been named among the nominees for the International Fair Play Committee's Fair Play Award, World Athletics said on Thursday (Oct 6).

American Nageotte drew praise for helping Holly Bradshaw after the Briton injured herself during this year's world championships in Eugene, later defending her fellow competitor on social media over her withdrawal from the event.

Britain's Johnson-Thompson was shortlisted for showing her support to Sophie Weissenberg after the German athlete recorded three fouls in the long jump in Eugene. The former world champion endured a similar experience herself in 2015.

Other nominees include Ukrainian high jumpers Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Andriy Protsenko, who won medals in Eugene despite the turmoil in their country following Russia's invasion.

The contenders were voted for by fans on social media and a jury comprising former athletes.

"Each of these athletes is setting the example for the next generation ... I would like to personally commend them for the incredible sportsmanship they displayed at the World Championships," said World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

The winner will be announced in December.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.