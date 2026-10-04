Athletes celebrated as curtain falls on eventful Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

NAGOYA: A ceremony celebrating athletes marked the close of an eventful Asian Games packed with stunning performances but also littered with organisational issues.

At the 30,000-seater Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Sunday (Oct 4), a 90-minute-long showcase brought the curtain down on a Games which saw more than 50 world records set.

Off the field of play, however, there were various criticisms levelled at Games organisers, including over accommodation and transportation.

Sunday's ceremony paid tribute to the achievements of athletes who competed at the Games, including a segment with parkour performers in cherry blossom-inspired costumes.

There was also a short video montage spotlighting various standout moments, including Shanti Pereira's victory in the women's 200m.

Earlier in the day, Thailand's sprint sensation Puripol Boonson was crowned men's MVP of the meet, while 13-year-old Chinese phenom Yu Zidi was the women's MVP. China topped the overall medal tally, with more than double the number of gold medals of second-placed Japan.