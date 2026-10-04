Athletes celebrated as curtain falls on eventful Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
The Games saw more than 50 world records set.
NAGOYA: A ceremony celebrating athletes marked the close of an eventful Asian Games packed with stunning performances but also littered with organisational issues.
At the 30,000-seater Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Sunday (Oct 4), a 90-minute-long showcase brought the curtain down on a Games which saw more than 50 world records set.
Off the field of play, however, there were various criticisms levelled at Games organisers, including over accommodation and transportation.
Sunday's ceremony paid tribute to the achievements of athletes who competed at the Games, including a segment with parkour performers in cherry blossom-inspired costumes.
There was also a short video montage spotlighting various standout moments, including Shanti Pereira's victory in the women's 200m.
Earlier in the day, Thailand's sprint sensation Puripol Boonson was crowned men's MVP of the meet, while 13-year-old Chinese phenom Yu Zidi was the women's MVP. China topped the overall medal tally, with more than double the number of gold medals of second-placed Japan.
Singapore's athletes ended the Games with two golds, courtesy of sprinter Pereira and mixed martial arts fighter Tiffany Teo, along with nine silver and seven bronze medals.
This year's Games also saw a number of historic feats, including Pereira becoming the first woman to win the 200m twice, Loh Kean Yew clinching a first badminton singles medal for Singapore, and golfer Shannon Tan securing the country's first golf medal with a bronze.
As with the opening ceremony, there were sections of empty seats as athletes poured onto the field during the parade of nations. Among them were 91 members of Singapore's contingent, including athletes and officials from sport climbing, rhythmic gymnastics and rugby.
"It's truly an honour and privilege to be nominated as the flag bearer for the Singapore contingent. A moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life," said Marah Ishraf, Singapore's flag bearer at the ceremony.
"I am not only representing rugby but all sports in Singapore, and this will be one of the greatest honours of my sporting journey. This Asian Games has been an unforgettable experience."
The next edition of the Games will be held in Doha, Qatar, in 2030.
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