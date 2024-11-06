Namibia names Jacques Burger as new rugby coach

WINDHOEK : Former international Jacques Burger has been named Namibia’s new director of rugby, succeeding ex-South Africa coach Allister Coetzee, the Namibia Rugby Union announced.

Burger, who captained the country and played at three World Cups in a storied career, will head a new coaching team ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Former teammate Chrysander Botha will act as head coach, it was also announced.

Namibia have competed at seven successive World Cups from 1999 onwards but had no wins in 26 matches.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Bernadette Baum)