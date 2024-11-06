Logo
Namibia names Jacques Burger as new rugby coach
FILE PHOTO: Britain Rugby Union - Saracens v Newcastle Falcons - Aviva Premiership - Allianz Park - 1/5/16 Saracens' Jacques Burger waves goodbye to the fans at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters / Paul Childs/File Photo

06 Nov 2024 05:30PM
WINDHOEK : Former international Jacques Burger has been named Namibia’s new director of rugby, succeeding ex-South Africa coach Allister Coetzee, the Namibia Rugby Union announced.

Burger, who captained the country and played at three World Cups in a storied career, will head a new coaching team ahead of next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

Former teammate Chrysander Botha will act as head coach, it was also announced.

Namibia have competed at seven successive World Cups from 1999 onwards but had no wins in 26 matches.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Source: Reuters

