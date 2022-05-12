Nantes, Nice condemn offensive chants about Sala

Ligue 1 clubs Nantes and Nice have condemned offensive chants sung by a section of Nice fans that mocked the late Emiliano Sala during their 4-2 home win over St Etienne on Wednesday.

The Argentine forward, who spent four seasons at Nantes, was killed in a plane crash at the age of 28 in January, 2019 days after signing for then Premier League club Cardiff City.

Nantes, who beat Nice in the French Cup final on Saturday, said in a statement: "FC Nantes discovered with horror the tenor of the songs of certain supporters of OGC Nice and can only strongly condemn such actions degrading the memory of Emiliano Sala.

"At the same time, FC Nantes would like to thank OGC Nice and its coach Christophe Galtier for their support and their firm condemnation of such remarks."

Nice said the behaviour was not in line with their values and condemned the "unthinkable and abject provocation by a minority of its supporters".

Nice are fourth in the Ligue 1 standings with 63 points while Nantes are ninth with two games remaining.