Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League

Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Napoli v Leicester City - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - December 9, 2021 Napoli's Adam Ounas scores their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Napoli v Leicester City - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - December 9, 2021 Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti celebrates after Napoli qualify for the knock out stages as referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz looks on REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli advance and knock Leicester out of Europa League
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group C - Legia Warsaw v Spartak Moscow - Stadion Wojska Polskiego, Warsaw, Poland - December 9, 2021 Legia Warsaw's Mateusz Wieteska in action REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
10 Dec 2021 04:09AM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 04:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy: Napoli earned a thrilling 3-2 home win over Leicester City on Thursday to reach the Europa League knockout stages as Group C runners-up behind Spartak Moscow.

Spartak won 1-0 at Legia Warsaw to secure an automatic last-16 berth while Napoli face a playoff against one of the third-placed teams in the Champions League dropping into Europe's second-tier competition after the winter break.

Third-placed Leicester go into the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will enter a playoff with one of the competition's runners-up for a last-16 berth.

Adam Ounas fired Napoli into a fourth-minute lead with a crisp low shot and the Serie A side appeared to be in cruise control after Eljif Elmas made it 2-0 with a tap-in after unselfish work from Andrea Petagna.

Sloppy defending cost the home twice in quick succession before halftime, however, as Jonny Evans drilled in a loose ball in the 27th minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall volleyed in the equaliser with his first goal for Leicester.

North Macedonia playmaker Elmas put Napoli back in front shortly after the break, taking a tame-looking cross past a static defence before he steered the ball past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Spartak, who edged Napoli to top spot with a superior head-to-head record, advanced after their goalkeeper Alexander Selikhov saved a stoppage-time penalty with forward Zelimkhan Bakaev netting a 17th-minute winner at Legia.

Bakaev curled in a fine low shot from the edge of the penalty area but it was Selikhov who emerged as Spartak's hero, parrying Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick which would have knocked the Russian side out had the Czech forward scored.

Real Sociedad also booked a playoff berth as they finished runners-up in Group B thanks to a 3-0 home win over PSV Eindhoven which took the Spanish side above the 1988 European Cup winners.

Mikel Oyarzabal fired Sociedad ahead with a 43rd-minute penalty and added the second before Alexander Soerloth netted in stoppage time to complete a comfortable victory.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Champions League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us