Napoli back on the winning track thanks to Lecce own goal
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - April 7, 2023 Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa celebrates with fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - April 7, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with Lecce's Federico Baschirotto and Valentin Gendrey REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - April 7, 2023 Napoli's Kim Min-jae in action with Lecce's Assan Ceesay REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - April 7, 2023 Lecce's Federico Di Francesco in action REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Lecce v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy - April 7, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with Lecce's Valentin Gendrey REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
08 Apr 2023 04:00AM (Updated: 08 Apr 2023 04:00AM)
LECCE, ITALY : Napoli took another step closer to ending their 33-year wait to win the Serie A title after they came away from Lecce with a 2-1 win on Friday thanks to a bizarre own goal from Lecce defender Antonino Gallo.

Luciano Spalletti's side extended their lead at the top of the table to 19 points over second-placed Lazio, who will be in action against Juventus on Saturday.

Napoli, whose shock 4-0 loss to AC Milan on Sunday was only their third league defeat of the season, are within touching distance of winning the Serie A title for the first time since 1990 with nine games left to play.

Napoli opened the scoring in the 18th minute when an unmarked Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed home Kim Min-jae's cross.

Lecce equalised seven minutes into the second half after Federico Di Francesco pounced on a rebound inside the box and sent the ball into the bottom corner.

Lecce's momentum disappeared in the 64th minute when Gallo chested the ball back to keeper Wladimiro Falcone, who saw it slip between his gloves and into the net.

The match concluded another miserable week for Lecce, who have now suffered six straight defeats in Serie A and are 16th, eight points above the relegation zone.

Source: Reuters

