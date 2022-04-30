Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six

Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Napoli's Amir Rrahmanis celebrates scoring their sixth goal with teammates REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Fabian Ruiz as Sassuolo's Kaan Ayhan looks dejected REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Napoli's Fabian Ruiz in action with Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi in action with Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli back to winning ways after hitting Sassuolo for six
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v U.S. Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 30, 2022 Napoli's Victor Osimhen scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
30 Apr 2022 11:52PM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 11:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NAPLES, Italy : Four goals in the opening 21 minutes helped Napoli to complete a 6-1 thrashing of Sassuolo on Saturday, a win that ensured Luciano Spalletti's side closed the gap on Serie A leaders AC Milan to four points.

Two defeats in their last three matches had seen Napoli fall behind Milan as the season draws to a close, making a win over mid-table Sassuolo imperative if Spalletti's team are to have any chance of securing a first Scudetto since 1990 this term.

The victory, however, was never in doubt as two headers from corners by defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen put the hosts 2-0 in front inside 15 minutes in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

A tap-in from Hirving Lozano and a fine Dries Mertens finish made it 4-0 before the clock had passed 21 minutes, with Sassuolo heading for an embarrassing defeat.

It took until the 54th minute for Napoli to add a fifth as Mertens netted his second of the match, with Amir Rrahmani firing home the sixth 10 minutes from time to complete the rout.

Maxime Lopez's late consolation for the visitors mattered little as the emphatic victory moved Napoli on to 70 points, four behind Milan, who face Fiorentina on Sunday. Sassuolo stay 10th on 46 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us