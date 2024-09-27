Napoli back to winning ways, says Raspadori

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli are ready to contend for trophies again after a poor last season, forward Giacomo Raspadori said after a 5-0 demolition of Serie B side Palermo on Thursday that set up a Coppa Italia last-16 tie against Lazio.

The 2023 Serie A champions finished 10th last term and crashed out of the Coppa and Champions League at the last-16 stage.

"There's no point in making comparisons with last year, we're rebuilding a winning mentality," Raspadori told broadcaster Italia 1.

"Having continuity for 90 minutes like tonight is fundamental, you need to have the right rhythm for the whole game."

Naploi were relentless from the start, with Belgian winger Cyril Ngonge netting twice in the opening 12 minutes en route to an easy 5-0 home win in which Juan Jesus, David Neres and Scott McTominay also get on the scoresheet.

"I think we are on the right track, we are working well with the coach and giving everything," Ngonge said.

Palermo, who lost Aljosa Vasic to a straight red card in the 59th minute for a dangeorus challenge, never got out of the blocks.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte praised his side's professionalism.

"The remaining guys (from last year) and the new ones have integrated very well, and we work in the right climate. We are rebuilding on an old base with players who have brought new energy and, above all, they are serious guys," Conte said.