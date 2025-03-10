Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli earned a deserved 2-1 win over Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, to move back onto the shoulders of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku gave Napoli the lead from a rebound in the 26th minute in a dominant first half display from the hosts where Giovanni Di Lorenzo hit the crossbar.

Giacomo Raspadori doubled Napoli's lead on the hour mark before Fiorentina pulled one back through Albert Gudmundsson but there was no late drama.

Napoli moved on to 60 points, one behind Inter who secured a 3-2 comeback win over Monza on Saturday. Fiorentina remained seventh in the standings on 45 points.