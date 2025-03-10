Logo
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race

Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 9, 2025 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring their second goal along with Romelu Lukaku and Giovanni Di Lorenzo REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 9, 2025 Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo in action with Fiorentina's Nicolo Fagioli and Pablo Mari REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 9, 2025 Napoli players applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 9, 2025 Napoli's coach Antonio Conte celebrates after Giacomo Raspadori scores their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Napoli beat Fiorentina to maintain pressure in title race
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Fiorentina - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - March 9, 2025 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Fiorentina's Pablo Mari REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
10 Mar 2025 12:04AM
NAPLES, Italy : Napoli earned a deserved 2-1 win over Fiorentina at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday, to move back onto the shoulders of Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku gave Napoli the lead from a rebound in the 26th minute in a dominant first half display from the hosts where Giovanni Di Lorenzo hit the crossbar.

Giacomo Raspadori doubled Napoli's lead on the hour mark before Fiorentina pulled one back through Albert Gudmundsson but there was no late drama.

Napoli moved on to 60 points, one behind Inter who secured a 3-2 comeback win over Monza on Saturday. Fiorentina remained seventh in the standings on 45 points.

Source: Reuters
