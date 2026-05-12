Napoli beaten 3-2 by Bologna to leave Champions League spot in the balance

May 11 : Napoli came from two goals down but were stunned by an added-time strike from Jonathan Rowe to lose 3-2 at home to Bologna, a setback that leaves the hosts' top-four hopes in the balance as they missed a chance to secure a Champions League place.

Napoli came into the game knowing that a win would seal a top-four place while Bologna had nothing left to play for but pride, and that ultimately proved enough for the visitors to complete the double over last season's champions.

Title winners Inter Milan have 85 points, with Napoli second on 70, and are one of five sides battling for the three remaining places in Europe's premier club competition.

Juventus are third on 68, one point ahead of AC Milan and AS Roma, with Como a further two points back. Bologna are eighth with 52 points.

Federico Bernardeschi put Bologna ahead in the ninth minute and Riccardo Orsolini's penalty doubled the lead in the 34th before Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back in added time before the break.

Alisson Santos levelled early in the second half and Bologna substitute Rowe silenced the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with an acrobatic late winner.

Bologna had failed to score in their last three games, picking up just a single point which had put paid to their hopes of European competition next season, but were off the mark early in Naples.

Bernardeschi charged forward with the ball into the box, played a one-two with Juan Miranda and drove an unstoppable shot into the far corner.

Miranda struck the upright with an effort on the turn minutes later, while at the other end Massimo Pessina denied both Giovane and Santos.

Scott McTominay headed just wide from a corner leaving a frustrated Napoli coach Antonio Conte with his head in his hands, and things got worse for the hosts when Di Lorenzo's foul on Miranda resulted in a penalty.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic got a hand to Orsolini's spot kick, but not enough to keep the ball out and Napoli looked in real trouble.

Captain Di Lorenzo made up somewhat for conceding the penalty by blasting home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Napoli drew level three minutes into the second half, Rasmus Hojlund laying the ball off for Santos to sweep a first time shot into the bottom corner.

The expected comeback victory, however, failed to materialise.

Miranda's shot was parried away by Milinkovic-Savic and the ball fell to Rowe who struck a spectacular scissor kick.