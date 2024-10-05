Napoli boss Conte cautiously optimistic after Como victory

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli manager Antonio Conte is cautiously optimistic about the team's form and said they were improving after a comfortable win over Como on Friday extended their lead at the top of Serie A.

After a surprise defeat to Hellas Verona in their opening league match, Napoli have gone unbeaten and sit four points clear of Juventus in the table after a 3-1 home win against Cesc Fabregas' side.

"I don't know if this is currently a Napoli that deserves to be in first place in the standings, but we are first and that is a fact," Conte said to DAZN.

"If someone had told me this three months ago, it would have been difficult to believe.

"We're growing in terms of temperament, and in our ability to adapt—playing good football, but also willing to get our hands dirty when we need to. That's a great sign, and we have to embrace it fully."

Napoli produced a dominant performance against Como, with Scott McTominay scoring after 25 seconds. Second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and David Neres helped them to a commanding victory.

"We started well in the first half, scoring a great goal, the result of our hard work," Conte said.

"Then we changed things tactically in the second half and they were no longer in the game. We lost too many duels, but that's part of the process of rebuilding confidence and self-esteem."

Conte said the home fans had created a special atmosphere.

"Playing in Naples, at the Maradona, with a full stadium means that the players can really feel the crowd's emotions. If you make mistakes, you can feel the disappointment, and that can chip away at your confidence," he said.

"Napoli has a deep passion for football. We try to feed that passion by giving our all, like we did today. In the second half, we improved from every point of view."

Napoli will travel to Empoli in their next game on Oct. 20 after the international break.