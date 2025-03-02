Napoli can fight for title until the end, says Conte

NAPLES, Italy : Napoli's performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against leaders Inter Milan in their top of the table clash has shown they can fight for the Serie A title, manager Antonio Conte said.

Conte's side risked falling further behind in the Scudetto race having surrendered first place to Inter last weekend but a late Philip Billing goal kept Napoli a point off the pace.

"This match was important not only for the standings, but also for a matter of personality," Conte told reporters.

"With 11 games to go, being one point from the top must make us understand that, despite the difficulties, if we want, we can play for the Scudetto until the end.

"This is the message that must be clear, first of all to ourselves, then to the outside."

Napoli were a goal down at the break and salvaged a draw three minutes from time but will possibly feel they should have beaten Inter after outplaying their rivals in the second half.

"We all would have signed up to be in this position at this point of the season," Conte said.

"Inter are a top team, built over time and difficult to beat," he added of the reigning champions. "Having shown that we can stand up to them and, for long stretches, having even been superior, must give us great confidence."

It was the perfect response after the disappointment of Napoli's 2-1 defeat at Como last Sunday and the manager wants to see more of the same until the end of the season.

"This must give us confidence and make us understand if we are this, or that of the lacklustre second half in Como, which I have not tolerated all week," Conte said.

"Having put in this performance in this way must give us a lot of confidence and at the same time we must understand that if we want to, we can.

"Wanting means working and pedalling more than others. Our goal is to stay united to continue being an annoyance until the end."