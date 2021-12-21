Napoli captain Insigne tests positive for COVID-19

ROME : Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

"The player will undergo a period of isolation at home. The team, following indications from the local health authority, has carried out a round of swab tests and the results will be announced in late afternoon," read a club statement.

The Italy international has played a central role in Napoli's Serie A title challenge this season, scoring four goals in 15 league appearances and helping Luciano Spalletti’s side climb to second place, four points behind leaders Inter Milan.

Insigne will miss Napoli's home clash with relegation-battling Spezia on Wednesday, their final fixture before a two-week winter break.

