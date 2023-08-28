Logo
Sport

Napoli comfortably beat Sassuolo, Lazio surprised by Genoa loss
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori misses from the penalty spot against U.S. Sassuolo's Andrea Consigli REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with U.S. Sassuolo's Kristian Thorstvedt REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli's Giovanni Di Lorenzo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Sassuolo - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - August 27, 2023 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori misses from the penalty spot REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
28 Aug 2023 05:39AM
NAPLES : Napoli comfortably sealed a 2-0 home victory against Sassuolo on Sunday through goals from Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Di Lorenzo, while Lazio were unexpectedly beaten 1-0 at home by Serie A newcomers Genoa.

Osimhen opened the scoring after 16 minutes when he converted a penalty after Sassuolo's Daniel Boloca brought down Matteo Politano.

Maxime Lopez made things worse for the visiting team when he was sent off in the 51st minute for verbally abusing the referee.

Napoli were awarded another penalty around the hour mark when Jeremy Toljan handled the ball, yet Giacomo Raspadori's effort sailed over the bar.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's perfectly timed through ball in the 64th minute sent Di Lorenzo on a clear path to score as he doubled Napoli's lead.

Lazio's Serie A struggles continued as Genoa secured the only goal through Mateo Retegui's header from a rebound in the 16th minute. Lazio have now lost both of their Serie A matches this season.

Source: Reuters

