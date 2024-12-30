Logo
Napoli draw level with leaders Atalanta after 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Venezia - Stadio Diego Armando, Naples, Italy - December 29, 2024 Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Venezia - Stadio Diego Armando, Naples, Italy - December 29, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Venezia's Jay Idzes REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Venezia - Stadio Diego Armando, Naples, Italy - December 29, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia shoots at goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Venezia - Stadio Diego Armando, Naples, Italy - December 29, 2024 Napoli players applaud their fans after the match REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
30 Dec 2024 12:06AM
NAPLES, Italy : Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench to score the only goal in Napoli's 1-0 home win over relegation battling Venezia on Sunday, a result which moves them to second in the Serie A standings and level on points with leaders Atalanta.

The opening half brought chances at both ends but ended goalless, with Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stankovic saving a penalty kick from Romelu Lukaku eight minutes before the break.

Napoli struggled to find a way past the visitors, before Raspadori netted in the 79th minute, nine minutes after coming off the bench.

Napoli have 41 points, one ahead of defending champions Inter Milan, while Venezia remain second from the bottom on 13 points.

Source: Reuters

