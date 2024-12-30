Napoli draw level with leaders Atalanta after 1-0 win over Venezia

NAPLES, Italy : Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench to score the only goal in Napoli's 1-0 home win over relegation battling Venezia on Sunday, a result which moves them to second in the Serie A standings and level on points with leaders Atalanta.

The opening half brought chances at both ends but ended goalless, with Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stankovic saving a penalty kick from Romelu Lukaku eight minutes before the break.

Napoli struggled to find a way past the visitors, before Raspadori netted in the 79th minute, nine minutes after coming off the bench.

Napoli have 41 points, one ahead of defending champions Inter Milan, while Venezia remain second from the bottom on 13 points.