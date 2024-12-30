Napoli draw level with leaders Atalanta after 1-0 win over Venezia

NAPLES, Italy :Giacomo Raspadori came off the bench to score the only goal in Napoli's 1-0 home win over relegation-battling Venezia on Sunday, a result which moves them to second in the Serie A standings and level on points with leaders Atalanta.

Napoli have 41 points, one ahead of defending champions Inter Milan, while Venezia remain second from the bottom on 13 points.

The opening half ended goalless, with Venezia goalkeeper Filip Stankovic saving a penalty kick from Romelu Lukaku eight minutes before the break before Raspadori netted in the 79th minute, nine minutes after coming off the bench.

Antonio Conte's Napoli were on the attack from the off, with Stankovic twice denying the home side with close-range saves from Amir Rrahmani and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Venezia began to find a footing in the game, almost taking the lead but Alex Meret pulled off a reflex save with his leg to keep out John Yeboah's effort.

A handball from Jay Idzes on Mathias Olivera's shot gave Napoli the perfect chance to break the deadlock from the penalty spot, but Stankovic went the right way and was down quick to get a hand to Lukaku's powerful low strike.

Both sides continued to create chances after the interval, with Venezia's Hans Nicolussi Caviglia almost floating a free kick under the crossbar but Meret cleared the danger with a two-handed punch.

Lukaku had an opportunity to redeem the penalty miss when he turned two defenders to take the ball into the area before getting a shot away but Stankovic got a hand to the strike, which took it onto the upright.

Atalanta's 1-1 draw at Lazio on Saturday had given Napoli the chance to pull level but it looked like a rejuvenated Venezia would spoil the plan.

After four consecutive losses, Venezia had gone three games unbeaten to give their survival chances a much-needed boost, but Raspadori took his rare opportunity to shine.

David Neres played a pass across the box which Venezia's Antonio Candela got a touch to but the ball fell kindly to Raspadori who drove a first-time finish low into the far corner.

Raspadori has been linked with a move away from Napoli in January after starting only two league games under Conte this season, but the forward's winner could lead to a change of heart.